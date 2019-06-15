Report: Yankees Acquire AL Home Run Leader Edwin Encarnacion in a Trade With Mariners

Edwin Encarnacion is reportedly headed to New York.

By Jenna West
June 15, 2019

The Mariners have traded first baseman Edwin Encarnacion to the Yankees, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports that Yankees pitching prospect Juan Then is heading to Seattle in exchange for Encarnacion. Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Mariners and Yankees will split the remaining $15 million owed to Encarnacion.

Encarnacion currently leads the American League with 21 home runs and has put together a strong season with a .241/.356/.531 slashline. Despite his success, the Mariners have struggled in 2019 and sit in last place in the AL West at 30–43. The Yankees entered play Saturday with a 41-27 record and were a half-game behind the Rays in the AL East.

Encarnacion, 36, currently has a three-year, $60 million contract with a 2020 option. The Yankees could either retain his contract for the 2020 season at $20 million or pay him a $5 million buyout if they do not pick up the option, reports Sherman.

In his 15-year career, Encarnacion has a .263/.353/.498 slashline with 401 home runs and 1,205 RBI. He leads all of MLB with 284 homers and 813 RBI since the start of the 2012 season.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message