The Mariners have traded first baseman Edwin Encarnacion to the Yankees, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports that Yankees pitching prospect Juan Then is heading to Seattle in exchange for Encarnacion. Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Mariners and Yankees will split the remaining $15 million owed to Encarnacion.

Encarnacion currently leads the American League with 21 home runs and has put together a strong season with a .241/.356/.531 slashline. Despite his success, the Mariners have struggled in 2019 and sit in last place in the AL West at 30–43. The Yankees entered play Saturday with a 41-27 record and were a half-game behind the Rays in the AL East.

Encarnacion, 36, currently has a three-year, $60 million contract with a 2020 option. The Yankees could either retain his contract for the 2020 season at $20 million or pay him a $5 million buyout if they do not pick up the option, reports Sherman.

In his 15-year career, Encarnacion has a .263/.353/.498 slashline with 401 home runs and 1,205 RBI. He leads all of MLB with 284 homers and 813 RBI since the start of the 2012 season.