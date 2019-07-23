Ex-Mets Pitcher Dwight Gooden Arrested for DUI

Andy Katz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Gooden was arrested for cocaine possession in New Jersey in June. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 23, 2019

Former Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden was arrested for driving under the influence on Monday night, according to the New York Post.

Gooden was reportedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street before getting pulled over in Newark, NJ. Monday's arrest was his second in the last six weeks after being arrested for cocaine possession on July 12.

"It's sad to see the continued problems of this former Mets' star but it's an example of the persistent scourge of drugs and alcohol in this country," Newark public safety director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement.

The 1985 Cy Young winner has battled drug issues for over three decades. He was first suspended for a positive cocaine test in 1987, and he was suspended for the entire 1995 season for another failed drug test.

Gooden was a four-time All-Star in 16 MLB seasons. He has a 3.51 career ERA and 194 wins as a starter, including a 2.84 ERA during the Mets' run to the 1986 World Series.

