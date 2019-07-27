Christian Yelich, Keston Hiura Homer Off Craig Kimbrel in 10th Inning as Brewers Beat Cubs

Kimbrel's ERA balloons to 6.75 in his 12th game with the Cubs.

By Associated Press
July 27, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura hit home runs in the 10th inning off Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past Chicago 5-3 on Saturday night.

Yelich opened the 10th with his major league-leading 36th homer, tying it at 3. Pinch-hitter Tyler Saladino drew a walk from Kimbrel (0-2) and Hiura followed with his 11th homer and first career walk-off.

Albert Almora Jr. had put the Cubs up 3-2 when he opened the top of the 10th with his 11th homer, connecting against Freddy Peralta (5-3).

The Brewers and Cubs are one game behind the NL Central-leading Cardinals.

Hiura doubled home the tying run in the eighth when the Brewers erased a 2-0 deficit. Ben Gamel opened the inning with a pinch-hit homer off Steve Cishek, Lorenzo Cain followed with a double and scored on Hiura’s double.

The Cubs avoided wasting a superb outing by Jon Lester, making his 400th career start, who allowed just four singles over seven scoreless innings.

Anthony Rizzo staked the Cubs to a 2-0 lead with his 21st homer, a two-run shot in the third off Chase Anderson after Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch. Rizzo, who grounded out in the first, entered hitting .048 against Anderson with one hit in 21 career at-bats.

The Brewers briefly appeared to tie it in the sixth when Huira’s drive near the left-field foul pole initially was ruled a home run with Yelich aboard.

Umpires conferred on the field and ruled it foul. Video replays showed the ball barely passing to the left of the foul pole.

