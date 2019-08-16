Josh Hamilton Says Holy Spirit Spoke to Him Before 2011 World Series Home Run

Josh Hamilton reflected on his 10th inning home run in the 2011 World Series.

By Jenna West
August 16, 2019

Josh Hamilton's 28 dingers in the 2008 Home Run Derby are forever etched in baseball lore, but the former Ranger has a special memory attached to another famous homer.

Hamilton is set to be inducted into the Rangers' Hall of Fame on Saturday alongside Texas greats Nolan Ryan, Pudge Rodriguez, Ruben Sierra, Michael Young and more. Ahead of his induction, Hamilton reflected on his career with the franchise in a piece for the Players Tribune, where he said the Holy Spirit told him that he would hit a home run in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.

"I'm in the on-deck circle, in extra innings, and I'm telling you, out of nowhere....I hear the Holy Spirit talking to me," he said. "This is the honest truth. For real.

"I'm standing there, getting ready to bat, and I hear it clear as day.

" 'You're about to hit a homer right now, son.'

"And I'm like, Huh...O.K.

"Then I take a couple more hacks in the on-deck circle. A few moments later, I walk up to the plate. Step into the box. And the very first pitch I see–BLAMMO. Home run. Two-run lead for the Rangers. Are you kidding me?"

The Rangers entered Game 6 leading the series 3–2 over the Cardinals. Hamilton's two-run homer in the top of 10th inning set up the Rangers to possibly win their first championship in franchise history. However, St. Louis scored two runs in the bottom of the inning before David Freese's walk-off homer in the 11th stretched the series to Game 7. The Cardinals won the final contest at Busch Stadium to take home their 11th title.

Despite the World Series loss, Hamilton revealed the home run's significance to him.

"Now, sure, we weren't able to hold on to that lead. And we didn't end up winning the Series. But that home run to put us in position to be champs is probably the one moment I'll remember most about my time with the Rangers...I say probably because there are just so many great memories when it comes to me and the Texas Rangers."

