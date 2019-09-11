More home runs have been hit in 2019 than in any other single season in league history.

Jonathan Villar hit MLB's 6,106th home run of the season with the 22nd blast of the day to set the record. Villar's three-run home run off Dodgers' lefthander Caleb Ferguson gave the Orioles a 5–2 lead in the seventh inning.

Jonathan Villar's three-run homer broke the MLB single-season home run record with No. 6,106!



Athletics' shortstop Marcus Semien hit the year's 6,105th dinger to tie the previous league record set in 2017.

Entering Wednesday night's slate of games, teams were 21 home runs away from breaking the record. With a current average of 2.8 home runs being hit per game this season, the record was certain to fall with 14 games on the schedule.

Before 2017, the record for most homers in a season was 5,693, set in 2000.