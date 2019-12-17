Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Strasburg has signed. So too has Madison Bumgarner and Zach Wheeler. The next best starter on the market, Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Just one day after Bumgarner inked a five-year, $85 million deal with the Diamondbacks for an average annual salary of $17 million, people within baseball are expecting Ryu to fetch a larger contract in terms of annual value, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal notes that a number of teams still could use some starting pitching help, including the Blue Jays, Angels, Twins and White Sox. While Ryu is 33 years old and has an extensive injury history, he was among the NL Cy Young award finalists this past season, winning 14 games with a 2.32 ERA and 1.007 WHIP.

