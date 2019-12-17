MLB Rumors: Hyun-Jin Ryu Deal Could Exceed Madison Bumgarner's $17 Million Average
Stephen Strasburg has signed. So too has Madison Bumgarner and Zach Wheeler. The next best starter on the market, Hyun-Jin Ryu.
Just one day after Bumgarner inked a five-year, $85 million deal with the Diamondbacks for an average annual salary of $17 million, people within baseball are expecting Ryu to fetch a larger contract in terms of annual value, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Rosenthal notes that a number of teams still could use some starting pitching help, including the Blue Jays, Angels, Twins and White Sox. While Ryu is 33 years old and has an extensive injury history, he was among the NL Cy Young award finalists this past season, winning 14 games with a 2.32 ERA and 1.007 WHIP.
Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball:
- Despite trading two-time AL Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber on Sunday to Texas, Indians president Chris Antoinette reiterated his belief that All-Star Francisco Lindor will still be Cleveland's shortstop on Opening Day. (Zack Meisel, The Athletic)
- Reliever Sergio Romo is close to signing a one-year deal with an option with the Twins. (Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com)
- Adam Warren is returning to the Yankees on a minor-league deal, but he's unlikely to pitch in 2020 after getting Tommy John surgery in September. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- The Brewers are signing outfielder Avisail Garcia to a two-year, $20 million deal. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- Garcia's deal could also help a number of other top outfield free agents get favorable contracts. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- The Astros re-signed reliever Joe Smith to a two-year deal. (Jake Kaplan, The Athletic)
- After losing Anthony Rendon, the Washington Nationals are "in heavy" on third baseman Josh Donaldson. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- Left handed pitcher Wade Miley has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Reds. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
- The Rays have officially signed Japanese outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to a two-year, $12 million deal.