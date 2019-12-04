Peter G. Aiken

Free-agent pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Phillies have reached an agreement on a five-year, $118 million deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Marc Carig of The Athletic was the first to report on the agreement between the two sides.

Wheeler is one of the top pitchers in this year's free-agent class behind starters Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. While both Cole and Strasburg are also expected to receive megadeals, Rosenthal first reported Tuesday that Wheeler had received at least one $100 million offer and would land a five-year deal greater than that amount.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Wheeler, 29, had a strong 2019 season with the Mets, posting a 3.96 ERA with 195 strikeouts and 1.259 WHIP. His average fastball velocity of 97.1 trails only Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Cole. Wheeler, who is ranked No. 4 on Sports Illustrated's top 50 free agents, logged 60 starts over the past two seasons.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported earlier Wednesday that the Phillies had emerged as the top bidder for Wheeler, but the Reds, Rangers and White Sox were also in talks with the righty.

Philadelphia is in need of starting pitching with Jake Arrieta entering the final year of his deal. The Phillies finished the 2018 season fourth in the National League East at 81–81. In early October, the club fired manager Gabe Kapler and later hired former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi.