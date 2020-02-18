Former Giants first baseman Aubrey Huff won't be invited to the team's 10-year World Series reunion on Aug. 16, according to The Athletic's Steve Berman and Dan Brown.

"Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion," San Francisco wrote in a statement to The Athletic. "Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision."

Huff hit 26 homers for San Francisco in 2010, and he finished seventh in the National League MVP voting. But the 43-year-old has created a storm of controversy in recent years with a slate of social media posts.

Huff tweeted a photo at a gun range in November, noting he is "getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020." Huff also tweeted (and deleted) an offensive post about Iranian women in January.



“Quite frankly, shocked. Disappointed. If it wasn’t for me, they wouldn’t be having a reunion,” Huff told The Athletic. “But if they want to stick with their politically correct, progressive bulls--t, that’s fine.”

Huff retired in 2012 after 13 MLB seasons. He is a .278 lifetime hitter with 242 home runs. Huff also won the World Series with San Francisco in 2012, though he logged just 78 at-bats.