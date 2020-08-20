SI.com
Yankees' Subway Series Opener Postponed Due to Mets COVID-19 Cases

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — In response to two positive COVID-19 tests within the Mets organization, Major League Baseball has postponed Friday night's Subway Series opener at Citi Field.

As Yankees' manager Aaron Boone returned to the clubhouse after delivering his postgame presser on Thursday—moments after the Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep over his club at Yankee Stadium—he heard the news.

"One of the unfortunate things about this season that unfortunately these things are possible," Boone said. "Hopefully it's not something that spreads and becomes too serious."

READ: Yankees' Gleyber Torres Exits Game Early With Tight Left Hamstring

MLB made the decision to postpone Friday night's game—in addition to tonight's Mets-Marlins game in Miami—out of an "abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted."

When Boone sat down on Zoom to address the media a second time, he was unsure how this news would impact the Yankees' schedule heading into the weekend and beyond. New York is scheduled to play the Mets through Sunday before an additional series at Yankee Stadium the following weekend. 

That said, Boone revealed he would be comfortable playing against the Mets once this is all sorted out, even after the Mets' positive tests, because he trusts his own team's attention to detail with health and safety protocols.

"If it gets to the point where we're playing, I feel like the due diligence done and safety is the first priority so I would, yes," he said.

This isn't the first time this season the Yankees have been indirectly impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic and certainly not the first time games have been postponed this summer. 

After the Marlins' initial coronavirus outbreak in late-July, New York was unable to play its series against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Not only did the Bombers make the quick adjustment to play the Orioles in Baltimore, but the Yankees' home opener was pushed back to the following week as well. The Yankees wound up playing a home game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia due to fluctuations in the team's schedule. 

New York also played a pair of seven-inning doubleheaders, creating a tough stretch of seven games in five days. With a shortened 60-game schedule, it's safe to expect more doubleheaders as a result of Friday's (and potentially this weekend's) postponements.

READ: Yankees Place Zack Britton on 10-Day Injured List, Option Miguel Andújar 

Asked about the challenge the pandemic and its postponements bring, Boone said as difficult as 2020 has been for everyone around the game, this was what he and his players had knowingly signed up for. All members of the Yankees organization knew there would be bumps in the road during this unprecedented campaign.

"We've already faced our own challenges just with a couple of cancelations and doubleheaders. Other teams have had it significantly worse with actual outbreaks and things. We'll just continue to do our best and do our part and be able to safely play games," he said.

