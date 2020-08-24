The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced Sunday.

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Vogelbach, 27, had been designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday. In 18 games this season, he's batting .094/.250/.226 with two home runs.

Vogelbach was an All-Star last season after hitting .238/.375/.505 before the break with 21 home runs and 51 runs batted in. He was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Cubs in 2011 and traded to Seattle in 2016, debuting with the team later that season. For his career, Vogelbach is batting .196/.326/.397 with 36 home runs in 223 games.