The Red Sox are not expected to prioritize a trade for Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor despite his "strong" relationship with Boston manager Alex Cora, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The Indians reportedly intend to trade Lindor before the 2021 season to help clear salary space. The four-time All-Star, who is set to be a free agent in 2022, is expected to earn about $21 million in salary arbitration on the remaining year of his contract.

Speculation about the potential move comes after the Red Sox re-hired Cora on Nov. 6. The World Series-winning manager was suspended for one year due to his involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

In an interview with NESN in August 2019, Lindor said he has known Cora since he was 18. Lindor, who shares Cora's hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, grew up watching Cora play and said it was a "blessing" to share experiences with him.

"He's like a big brother, I love him," Lindor said. "I look up to him. Every time I play against him, it's joyful...he's always messing around, saying things to me across the field. It goes back and forth, I love it."

Lindor, 26, recorded 61 hits and eight home runs and batted .258 during the shortened 2020 season.

