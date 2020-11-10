Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis won the American League Rookie of the Year award on Monday night. Brewers reliever Devin Williams took home the award in the National League.

Lewis is the first Mariner to win Rookie of the Year since Ichiro in 2001. The 2016 first-round pick hit 11 homers in 242 plate appearances in 2020, posting an .801 OPS. Lewis earned all 30 first-place votes as he finished ahead of White Sox outfielder Luis Robert and Astros pitcher Cristian Javier.

Williams turned in a dominant 2020 campaign as he allowed just one earned run in 27 innings. Milwaukee's reliever earned 14 first-place votes, finishing ahead of Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth.

MLB will announce the Managers of the Year on Tuesday. The Cy Young awards will be announced on Wednesday, followed by the MVP award on Thursday.