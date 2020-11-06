The Boston Red Sox have decided to bring back Alex Cora as the team's manager after he served a one-season suspension for his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The Red Sox finished the season 24–36 and parted ways with Ron Roenicke, who served as Cora's replacement since January.

Cora was not allowed to interview for the job until after the World Series concluded. Heyman reports the Red Sox flew to Puerto Rico to interview Cora last week.

The team was also considering Sam Fuld, who played for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2011 to 2013 and has close ties with Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Cora led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title in his first season as their manager. That Boston team was also found to have stolen signs but MLB found that the primary culprit was Red Sox video replay systems operator J.T. Watkins. In 2017, before Cora's arrival, the Red Sox were found to have stolen signs via an Apple Watch and were fined by MLB.

Cora’s role in the Astros scandal was significant. MLB determined that Cora was "involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs" as a member of the Houston coaching staff in 2017.

Cora has a 192–132 record in his two seasons as the manager of the Red Sox.