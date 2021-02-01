SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
SI Insider: Are the St. Louis Cardinals Taking a Risk on Nolan Arenado?
SI Insider: Are the St. Louis Cardinals Taking a Risk on Nolan Arenado?

Atlanta Braves Hire Hall of Famer Chipper Jones as a Hitting Consultant

Author:
Publish date:

The Atlanta Braves announced Hall of Famer Chipper Jones as a part-time hitting consultant. Jones played his entire 19-year career with the Braves. 

Jones, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, was selected with the first overall pick in the 1990 MLB Draft by the Braves and spent the next three years in the minors before being called up in 1993. Jones' career featured eight All-Star selections, an NL MVP in 1999 and a World Series Championship in 1995. 

The DeLand, Florida, native was a prolific hitter and ended his career with a .303 (2,726-for-8,984) batting average, 464 home runs and 1,623 RBI. 

Before his newest position, Jones worked for the Braves as a special assistant to baseball operations and a broadcaster with ESPN. 

The Braves were first in the MLB in hits with 556 and second in batting average as a team with .268. Atlanta finished 2020 35-25 and won the NL East. 

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15491201
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, February 1st

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Monday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

Bryan Reynolds, Dele Alli and Ben Davies could all be on the move
Play
Soccer

Deadline Day: Transfer Window's Final News, Rumors and Moves

Follow along here for all the final wheeling and dealing as clubs make their last tweaks for the remainder of the season.

Chipper Jones waving to fans
Play
MLB

Chipper Jones Joins Atlanta Braves as Part-Time Hitting Consultant

Jones played his entire 19-year career with the Braves

Three footballs on a field
Play
College Football

Most NCAA Concussions Come From Practice a New Study Found

The study found that 72% of concussions and 67% of head impacts occurred during practices

Barcelona-Sell-Messi
Play
Soccer

Barcelona, Bartomeu Deny Leaking Messi's Contract Details

El Mundo newspaper gained access to the contract that Messi signed with the Catalan club in 2017, which is worth up to $673M.

Tom Brady celebrates after the Buccaneers beat the Packers in the NFC championship game.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady on Playing Past 45: 'I Would Definitely Consider That'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday that he "would definitely consider" playing past 45 years old.

USWNT stars Alex Morgan and Christen Press
Play
Soccer

Morgan, Press Return for USWNT for SheBelieves Cup

Vlatko Andonovski revealed the 23 players who will take part in the competition vs. Canada, Brazil and Argentina.

DeAndre-Yedlin-Galatasaray
Play
Soccer

USA's Yedlin Secures Transfer to Galatasaray

DeAndre Yedlin is leaving Newcastle, ending a run in England that also included time at Tottenham.