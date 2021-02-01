Chipper Jones Joins Atlanta Braves as Part-Time Hitting Consultant

The Atlanta Braves announced Hall of Famer Chipper Jones as a part-time hitting consultant. Jones played his entire 19-year career with the Braves.

Jones, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, was selected with the first overall pick in the 1990 MLB Draft by the Braves and spent the next three years in the minors before being called up in 1993. Jones' career featured eight All-Star selections, an NL MVP in 1999 and a World Series Championship in 1995.

The DeLand, Florida, native was a prolific hitter and ended his career with a .303 (2,726-for-8,984) batting average, 464 home runs and 1,623 RBI.

Before his newest position, Jones worked for the Braves as a special assistant to baseball operations and a broadcaster with ESPN.

The Braves were first in the MLB in hits with 556 and second in batting average as a team with .268. Atlanta finished 2020 35-25 and won the NL East.