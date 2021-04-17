Dodgers CF Bellinger Has Hairline Fracture in Left Leg

Currently riding a seven-game winning streak, the Dodgers haven't necessarily missed starting center fielder Cody Bellinger's presence in the lineup, but they will have to do without the 2019 NL MVP for a little while longer after scans revealed a hairline fracture in his left leg.

Prior to Friday's 12-inning win over the Padres, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he couldn't say for sure when Bellinger is expected to return, only that he was no longer listed as day-to-day.

“Certain players heal differently, so I just don’t know where Cody is going to be at," Roberts said in Friday's pre-game press conference. "... But I can say comfortably that it’s not a day-to-day thing, so we can just put it on the back burner, let Cody do his rehab and join us hopefully soon.”

Roberts had previously told MLB Network that Bellinger was set to be sidelined for at least a week or two after suffering a calf injury on April 6, when Oakland pitcher Reymin Guduan cleated him during a close play at first base.

The 2017 NL Rookie of the Year was eligible to come off the 10-day injured list before Friday's limited-capacity sellout in San Diego, but Roberts confirmed that Bellinger stayed in Los Angeles to continue his rehabilitation and keep his arm and bat fresh.

“Now, it’s just more of getting that thing healed up, and then when he’s ready to go, he’ll be back with us,” Roberts said. “So he’s just rehabbing daily and doing everything he can to join us as soon as possible."

The 25-year-old is hitting .211 (4-for-19) with two RBIs in four games this season for the Dodgers, who hold the best record in baseball. According to ESPN, the Dodgers entered Friday as the first defending World Series champions to start 11–2 or better through their first 13 decisions of a season.

