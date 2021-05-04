MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

White Sox OF Luis Robert Could Miss Rest of Year With Hip Injury

Author:
Publish date:

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox center fielder Luis Robert could miss the remainder of the season because of a torn right hip flexor, another major blow for a team eyeing a deep playoff run.

General manager Rick Hahn said tests Monday confirmed the injury. There will be more consultations with specialists in the next few days before they determine whether Robert needs surgery.

Either way, Hahn said Robert won't resume baseball activities for three to four months. It's not clear if he will play again this year.

“It hasn't been ruled out,” Hahn said. “It just all depends on the healing timeframe here. And unfortunately, none of us are smart enough to know exactly how his body will respond to whatever's next. We'll just have to wait and see.”

The White Sox were already without slugging outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss most of the season after rupturing his left pectoral tendon in spring training.

Robert was injured in Sunday's loss to Cleveland. He fell to the ground after beating out an infield single to third base in the first inning and was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg.

Second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting and a Gold Glove winner last season, Robert is batting .316 with one homer and 11 RBIs.

The White Sox are second in the AL Central behind Kansas City at 15-12. Chicago ended a string of seven losing seasons last year and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

More MLB:

Martell: MLB Must Amend Three-Batter Rule
Phils RP Alvarado Suspended Three Games After Dustup
Dodgers SP Dustin May to Undergo Tommy John Surgery
Apstein: Tough Task Awaits Bridich's Successor at Rockies

YOU MAY LIKE

luis-robert-white-sox
MLB

Luis Robert Could Miss Rest of Year With Hip Injury

White Sox OF Luis Robert could miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a torn right hip flexor.

carmelo-anthony-blazers
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Moves to No. 10 on All-Time Scoring List

Carmelo Anthony moved ahead of Elvin Hayes to sit at No. 10 on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

maqb-draft-jordan-love-mac-jones-trey-smith
Play
NFL

MAQB: Do the Packers Believe Jordan Love Is Ready?

One factor in the Aaron Rodgers situation has to be his backup's readiness.

Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar
MLB

Alomar Resigns From HoF Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Alomar was fired as a consultant with MLB and lost his position as a special assistant with the Blue Jays.

dustin-may-dodgers
MLB

Dodgers SP Dustin May to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

May posted a 2.74 ERA in five starts in 2021 before exiting Los Angeles's loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

Baylor names former Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen as the next women's basketball head coach.
College Basketball

Baylor Hires Nicki Collen as Head Coach After Mulkey's Exit

Collen spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Dream before arriving in Waco.

Zenit captain Artem Dzyuba in a Deadpool costume
Soccer

Zenit Captain Dresses as Deadpool for Trophy Ceremony

Zenit St Petersburg captain Artem Dzyuba celebrated his third straight Russian Premier League title by accepting his medal dressed as Deadpool .

Chad Johnson attends the WBC heavyweight title bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.
Play
NFL

Chad Johnson to Fight in Bout Before Mayweather vs. Paul

Chad Johnson said Mayweather's manager, Leonard Ellerbe, told him he could make $1 million for the fight.