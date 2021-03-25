SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez Out 5–6 Months With Pectoral Injury

Author:
Publish date:
eloy-jimenez-white-sox

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez will miss at least five months due to a ruptured left pectoral tendon, Chicago announced Thursday.

Jimenez injured himself in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the A's as he attempted to catch a home run against the fence in left field. He exited the game shortly thereafter. 

The 24-year-old outfielder emerged as a major offensive force in Chicago as a rookie in 2019. Jimenez hit 31 homers as a rookie, and he added 14 in just 55 games last season. He earned a Silver Slugger in 2020 after finishing the season with an .891 OPS. 

The White Sox should still sport a potent offense without Jimenez in 2021. Chicago led the American League with 96 home runs last season, including double-digit homer campaigns from José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and Edwin Encarnacion. 

Chicago reached the postseason for the first time since 2008 last season before an AL wild-card loss to the Athletics.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lon Kruger reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger to Retire

Lon Kruger's coaching career has come to an end after spending his final decade at Oklahoma.

Victor Oladipo_3
NBA

Report: Miami Acquires Victor Oladipo in Trade With Rockets

The Heat upgraded their backcourt on Thursday ahead of a playoff push in the coming months.

kyle lowry
NBA

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Heat Engaged in Lowry Trade Talks

The NBA trade deadline is here, and several stars appear to be on the block. Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA.

USMNT beats Jamaica in a friendly
Play
Soccer

Dest, USMNT Stay on a Roll as Tougher Competition Awaits

Sergiño Dest's stunning goal got the U.S. off and running against Jamaica as preparations for meaningful matches this summer and beyond continue.

victor-oladipo-rockets
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline: Recapping Every Major Deal

It was an eventful day of transactions in the NBA, with the Magic keeping busy and a few big names sent to contenders.

lawrence-fields-wilson-2021-nfl-mock-draft
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Mock Draft 1.0 Features QBs 1-2-3-4

The MMQB's first official mock draft of 2021 has Trevor Lawrence followed immediately by the three other top QB prospects.

Jogi Low coaching at the 2018 World Cup
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Germany vs. Iceland

How to watch Germany vs. Iceland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, March 25.

eloy-jimenez-white-sox
MLB

Eloy Jimenez Out 5-6 Months With Pectoral Injury

The White Sox will be without a major offensive piece for much of the 2021 season.