Eloy Jimenez Out 5-6 Months With Pectoral Injury

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez will miss at least five months due to a ruptured left pectoral tendon, Chicago announced Thursday.

Jimenez injured himself in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the A's as he attempted to catch a home run against the fence in left field. He exited the game shortly thereafter.

The 24-year-old outfielder emerged as a major offensive force in Chicago as a rookie in 2019. Jimenez hit 31 homers as a rookie, and he added 14 in just 55 games last season. He earned a Silver Slugger in 2020 after finishing the season with an .891 OPS.

The White Sox should still sport a potent offense without Jimenez in 2021. Chicago led the American League with 96 home runs last season, including double-digit homer campaigns from José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and Edwin Encarnacion.

Chicago reached the postseason for the first time since 2008 last season before an AL wild-card loss to the Athletics.