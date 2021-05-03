Dodgers SP Dustin May to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, Los Angeles announced.

May, 23, exited the Dodgers' loss to the Brewers on Saturday in the second inning. He was initially placed on the 10-day Injured List prior to Monday's announcement.

May finished fifth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting last season after posting a 2.57 ERA. He got off to a hot start to the 2021 campaign, allowing just seven earned runs in his first 23 innings. May tallied 35 strikeouts in five starts this season before being placed on the IL.

The only Dodgers pitcher outside of their typical rotation to start a game this season is Edwin Uceta, who lasted just two innings and allowed two earned runs in a loss last week.

The Dodgers have struggled of late after winning the World Series last year. They enter Monday night with just three wins in their last nine games, including a 1–3 stretch in their most recent series against the Brewers.

Los Angeles will face the Cubs in Chicago on Monday night. First pitch from Wrigley Field is slated for 7:40 p.m. ET.