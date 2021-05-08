Report: Nationals Broadcaster Accused of Sexual Misconduct

The Nationals and the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) are aware of a sexual misconduct allegation against broadcaster F.P. Santangelo, according to The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli.

The former baseball player was not allowed to work Saturday's broadcast, the fourth time in eight days he's been absent from the booth.

An anonymous woman told The Athletic that Santangelo made an "unwanted advance" multiple years ago, even though she repeatedly told him to stop. The woman alleges that Santangelo sexually assaulted her.

She later submitted multiple anonymous Instagram posts detailing what happened, which multiple sources confirmed to The Athletic that Washington and MASN are aware of. They also confirmed the accusations are the reason why Santangelo has not been on air.

The first time the commentator was pulled happened last weekend for the team’s series against the Marlins. He ended up returning to the booth on Tuesday, tweeting: “On my way to the ballpark. Can’t wait to see everyone tonight! Go #Nats!”

Santangelo worked Wednesday's game but was pulled from Thursday's MLB Network telecast. However, he was allowed to call Friday’s series opener against the Yankees.

The 53-year-old has worked as the Nationals's color commentator since 2011, and while he is the team's broadcaster, Santangelo is technically a MASN employee.

The woman making the allegations is not an employee of MASN, the Orioles (who have majority ownership of the network) or the Nationals.