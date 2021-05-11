Tatis Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19, Placed on IL

Sports Illustrated home
Fernando Tatis Jr. Tests Positive For COVID-19, Placed on Injured List

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus and is asymptomatic, manager Jayce Tingler said. Tatis Jr. has been placed on the injured list along with infielder Jurickson Profar and outfielder Jorge Mateo due to health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Profar and Mateo were placed in the protocols due to contact tracing. 

The team also said they'd announce corresponding rosters moves before its 8:40 p.m. ET game against the Rockies in Colorado. 

Tatis Jr., one of the biggest stars in MLB, will surely be missed for what is an unknown time period. He leads the team in runs (23), home runs (9) and stolen bases (5) after missing nine games so far this season. 

Profar is batting just .234 in 107 at-bats and Mateo is batting .250 in 36 appearances at the plate. 

