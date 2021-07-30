Bryant Shares Heartfelt Moment in Cubs Dugout After Trade

Sports Illustrated home
Kris Bryant Shares Heartfelt Moment After Trade to Giants

Author:
Publish date:

Cubs fans, get your tissues.

As reality set in that the Giants reportedly acquired Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant in a trade deadline deal on Friday, video emerged of Bryant sharing a heartfelt moment in the dugout of Wrigley Field when he found out about the trade.

Wearing a shirt with his No. 17 on it, the four-time All-Star got off the phone and immediately gave an emotional hug to Cubs hitting coach Anthony Lapoce.

The two shared an emotional moment as they appeared to wipe away tears.

Friday's deal marked the latest blockbuster trade in the National League West. The Dodgers acquired Nationals ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner on Friday, and the Padres traded for All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier on July 25.

With Bryant's exit, it is the end of an era for the Cubs, who won their first World Series after a 108-year drought in 2016. Bryant spent seven seasons with the Cubs where he earned National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and NL Most Valuable Player in 2016. 

During the 2016 postseason, Bryant recorded a batting average of .308 with three home runs and eight RBIs. The Cubs came back from a 3–1 deficit in the World Series to defeat Cleveland in one of the best Fall Classics of all time.

This season, Bryant sports an .861 OPS in 2021 with 18 homers and 51 RBI.

