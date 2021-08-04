Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Dodgers Sign SP Cole Hamels to Major League Deal

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Pitcher Cole Hamels signed a contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times's Mike DiGiovanna

Hoping to return to a Major League mound for the first time this year, Hamels will report to the Dodgers' team complex in Arizona to "build up arm strength" before joining the MLB club, according to DiGiovanna. The guarantee on Hamels's deal is $1 million, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

Hamels, 37, pitched just three innings in 2020, but he brings a wealth of experience to Los Angeles. The four-time All-Star won World Series MVP with the Phillies in 2008, and he's tallied 163 career wins in 15 seasons. Hamels posted a 3.81 ERA with the Cubs in 2019, his last full MLB season. 

Los Angeles's rotation has been a spot of instability for the defending World Series champions in 2021. Clayton Kershaw is still on the injured list with a shoulder injury, while Trevor Bauer is currently on administrative leave as MLB investigates sexual assault allegations against him. Pitcher Dustin May, 23, was slated to be a major part of Los Angeles's rotation as well in 2021, but he underwent Tommy John surgery in May.

Last week, the Dodgers acquired Nationals ace Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade. Scherzer is slated to make his Los Angeles debut on Wednesday night. 

The Dodgers enter Wednesday night sitting in second place in the NL West. They trail the Giants by 3.5 games.

More MLB Coverage:
Breaking Down the NL East Race After a Chaotic Trade Deadline
How Baseball's Superteam Can Still Be Stopped
Chaotic Trade Deadline Changed the Game
MLB Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

YOU MAY LIKE

cole-hamels-mlb
MLB

Report: Dodgers Sign Cole Hamels to Major League Deal

Cole Hamels will join the Dodgers for the pennant race as Los Angeles battles San Francisco and San Diego for the NL West crown.

Ron Artest with the Indiana Pacers during "Malice at the Palace."
Play
Extra Mustard

Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Untold: Malice at the Palace’ and It Looks Outstanding

New docuseries to never-seen-before footage of the incident.

noah-lyes-200-olympics-promo
Play
Olympics

Noah Lyles's Bronze Win a Poignant Moment for Sprinter

Minutes after calling his third-place finish in the 200-meter dash "boring," the U.S. sprinter burst into tears while recounting his road to the podium at the Tokyo Games.

DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots the ball against Chicago Bulls guard
NBA

How DeMar DeRozan Became the NBA's Overlooked Star

Criticism of his play went too far, and there is good reason he could be the free agent teams missed out on.

sakura-kokumai-lead-si-final
Olympics

Sakura Kokumai’s All-Consuming Odyssey to Tokyo Games

After coaching herself to earn one of the few Olympic spots in karate, the Japanese American turned to her personal history to navigate the Games’ delay.

Jul 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15, left), first baseman Luis Torrens (22) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3, right) greet designated hitter Ty France (23) as he scores a run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seager and Crawford also scored runs on the play.
MLB

Luck or Magic? Mariners Are Firmly in Postseason Race

Seattle's success in one-run games is an anomaly. Then again, so is a playoff drought that’s nearly old enough to drink.

kemba-walker-knicks
NBA

Knicks Make Measured Moves in Path Back to Relevance

New York signed Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, but did the team do enough to climb the Eastern Conference rankings?

Dodgers fans heckle Jose Altuve
Extra Mustard

Dodgers Fans Relished Chance to Finally Heckle the Astros

The biggest crowd of the MLB season showed up at Dodger Stadium to give Houston a piece of its mind.