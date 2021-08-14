Fan Shines Laser Pointer at Max Muncy at Citi Field

Sports Illustrated home
Fan Shines Laser Pointer in Max Muncy's Face at Citi Field

With the game hanging in the balance and two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy was just looking for a pitch to hit. Instead, he was blinded by the light.

Muncy's critical at-bat came to a pause when a fan at Citi Field shined a green laser pointer at his face, causing the umpires to momentarily stop the game. It appeared that the light came from the third base side of the stands, and it was large enough to be clearly spotted on the TV broadcast.

Once play resumed, Muncy eventually struck out to end the inning.

The Dodgers went on to win, 6-5, in extra innings thanks to a two-run home run by Will Smith. The loss was the Mets' 13th in their last 21 games, snapping a three-game winning streak. After the game, Mets manager Luis Rojas denounced the fan's actions in his post-game press conference.

"We don't want that happening in a baseball game," Rojas said. "Players' safety, everyone's safety is always a priority. The players are here, they're performing, they're putting on a show for the fans. That might have been the best crowd of the season, so for that to happen is something that you don't want to see."

