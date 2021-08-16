'Field of Dreams' to Be Adapted Into Peacock TV Show

Sports Illustrated home
'Field of Dreams' to Be Adapted Into Television Drama for Peacock

Author:
Publish date:

Fresh off the "Field of Dreams" game between the Yankees and White Sox that captivated the sport last week, Peacock announced that it will develop the movie into a TV drama series written by Mike Schur, the creator of NBC's "The Good Life" and "Parks and Recreation." 

Schur will also executive produce the series with 'The Good Place' producers David Miner and Morgan Sackett and Lawrence Gordon, who produced the 'Field of Dreams' movie. Peacock said in a statement the series will "reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved."

“Through the years, 'Field of Dreams' has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.  

“It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

The Yankees–White Sox game in Iowa last week at the filming site of the movie ended in dramatic fashion with a Tim Anderson walk-off home run. It was the most-watched regular-season baseball game since 2005 with 5.9 million viewers on Fox. 

'Field of Dreams' won't be the first baseball movie to be adapted into a series. Last summer, Amazon announced that it was developing 'A League of Their Own' into a comedy television series.

