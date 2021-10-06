October 6, 2021
Publish date:

Padres Fire Manager Jayce Tingler After Two Seasons

Author:

The Padres dismissed manager Jayce Tingler on Wednesday after his second season as the team's manager.

Tingler, 40, led San Diego to a 37–23 record in the shortened 2020 season before an NLDS loss to the Cardinals. This season, San Diego sat 17 games above .500 on Aug. 11, but a late-season collapse led to the Padres finishing third in the NL West at 79–83. 

“Jayce accomplished a great deal in his two seasons with the Padres, leading our team through an unprecedented pandemic and into the postseason for the first time in 15 years,” general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement Wednesday. “I have tremendous respect for him as a coach, colleague and friend."

"After much thought and consideration over the last several weeks, we felt change was necessary at this time to ultimately reach our championship potential in San Diego.”

The Padres have missed the postseason in 14 of the last 15 seasons. San Diego will enter 2022 seeking its first World Series appearance since 1998.

