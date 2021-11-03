Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Braves Announce Plans for World Series Championship Parade

Author:

Despite entering the 2021 MLB postseason with the fewest wins of any playoff team, the Braves took home the franchise's first World Series since 1995 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta knocked off Houston, 7-0, in Game 6 to win the franchise's fourth title, and its second since moving the franchise to Georgia in 1966.

The Braves announced they will host their championship parade on Friday. According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, it will take place in both Atlanta and Cobb County, beginning at Centennial Olympic Park. 

SI Recommends

More details about the parade are expected to be released on Wednesday.

Get SI’s Atlanta Braves World Series Champions commemorative issue here.

Outfielder Jorge Soler was named the MVP of the World Series. He batted .300 with three home runs and six RBIs. All three homers, including the one he hit on Tuesday night, gave Atlanta a lead.

More World Series Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Braves Title
MLB

Braves Set Date for World Series Championship Parade

Despite entering the postseason with the fewest wins of any playoff team, the Braves took home the franchise's first World Series since 1995 on Tuesday night.

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson
Play
College Football

Coaching Carousel Notebook: TCU, Florida, LSU and More

Things are spinning at a number of schools, including in Fort Worth after the end of Gary Patterson’s tenure.

David Carr of the Texans.
NFL

David Carr Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Tweet After Ruggs News

The former NFL quarterback apologized, then deleted his apology.

Aaron Rodgers looks up at the scoreboard during a 2020 playoff game against the Rams
NFL

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Green Bay Packers star will miss his team's game against the Chiefs.

si_startsit_110321_qb
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers' inconsistent 2021 season shouldn't worry you as he is the Week 9 QB Start 'Em of the Week.

Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela.
NBA

Evan Mobley Is Doing Impossible Things As a Rookie

The No. 3 overall pick has been the best player in this class so far and has Cleveland thinking big.

dCOVbraves_HZ
Play
MLB

Dues Paid in Full, the Braves Are World Champions

This team is about the long haul. This title is a triumph of perseverance.

Oklahoma State basketball flag
Play
College Basketball

Sources: NCAA Rejects Oklahoma State Postseason Ban Appeal

The ban ties back to the 2017 FBI investigation of bribery in college basketball.