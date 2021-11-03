Braves Set Date for World Series Championship Parade

Despite entering the 2021 MLB postseason with the fewest wins of any playoff team, the Braves took home the franchise's first World Series since 1995 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta knocked off Houston, 7-0, in Game 6 to win the franchise's fourth title, and its second since moving the franchise to Georgia in 1966.

The Braves announced they will host their championship parade on Friday. According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, it will take place in both Atlanta and Cobb County, beginning at Centennial Olympic Park.

More details about the parade are expected to be released on Wednesday.

Get SI’s Atlanta Braves World Series Champions commemorative issue here.

Outfielder Jorge Soler was named the MVP of the World Series. He batted .300 with three home runs and six RBIs. All three homers, including the one he hit on Tuesday night, gave Atlanta a lead.

