November 16, 2021
MLB
Publish date:

Report: Noah Syndergaard, Angels Agree to One-Year Deal

Author:

Right-handed ace Noah Syndergaard has agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract with the Angels, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Before hitting free agency, it was widely speculated that Noah Syndergaard would accept the qualifying offer from the Mets worth $18.4 million. A strong starting pitching market put his situation into flux, and now, he is reportedly heading out West.

Los Angeles adds a pitcher with incredible potential when healthy, but one who has just two innings under his belt since the 2019 season. After a disappointing 2019 with the Mets, Syndergaard suffered a torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and ended his season

In late May 2021, he was shut down again after dealing with inflammation in his right elbow after a rehab start. He would not join the Mets until Sept. 28, where he'd start two games for the team and allowed three hits and two earned runs in two full innings, striking out a pair of batters.

He joins a team that includes two of Major League Baseball's biggest stars in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. 

Syndergaard's deal with the Angels is contingent on him passing a physical.

With the deal, the Mets will receive a second-round pick from the Angels.

If Syndergaard can return to his 2015–2018 peak, the deal could be a steal for L.A. For those first four seasons, he posted ERAs between 2.60 and 3.24, and was averaged more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings for the first three years of his career. In 2016, he was named to his first and only All-Star Game and finished eighth in NL Cy Young voting and 19th in the MVP race.

In the 2015 and '16 postseasons with New York, he posted a 2.42 ERA, surrendering just 17 hits and seven earned runs in 26 innings, with an impressive 36 strikeouts.

Injuries have been a regular concern for Syndergaard. In 2017, he was limited to just seven starts, missing the bulk of the season with a torn right lat muscle.

Syndergaard, 29, has a 47–31 career record with a 3.32 ERA and 777 strikeouts in 718 career innings.

For more news on the New York Mets, head over to Inside The Mets.

