Francisco Liriano Announces Retirement After 14-Year Career

Former All-Star pitcher Francisco Liriano retired Monday, his agent told FanSided's Robert Murray.  

Liriano, 38, played for six teams across 14 seasons. He spent the first seven years of his career with Minnesota before stints in Pittsburgh, Toronto, Detroit, Houston and Chicago. 

“After many discussions with my family, friends, and others who care about me, I have decided to retire from professional baseball after a 20-year career,” Liriano said in a statement. “I want to thank all the coaches and fans in both the US and the Dominican Republic who have supported me on my baseball journey.”

Liriano tallied 112 wins in his career, retiring with a 4.15 ERA. He was an All-Star with Minnesota in 2006, and he finished in the top-12 of the American League Cy Young voting twice. Liriano won the World Series as a member of the Astros in 2017, and he last appeared in MLB in 2019, with the Pirates. 

