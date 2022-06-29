Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Was Asked If He Hates Baseball

It wouldn’t be dramatic to say that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred may be the most hated commissioner in all of sports. What’s stranger is some baseball fans genuinely think Manfred doesn’t like the sport and in a recent interview, he was plainly asked if he hates baseball. 

“It is the most ridiculous thing, among some fairly ridiculous things that get said about me,” Manfred told ESPN. “The assertion that I hate the game—that one does rub me the wrong way, I have to tell you the truth.”

A specific moment where Manfred looked like the cartoon villain fans have made him out to be was during the lockout this past offseason. Before he announced that the first two series of the season were being canceled, he smiled at the podium as cameras broadcasted the grim affair. 

“I’m getting killed out there,” he said on the ensuing outrage.

Watch MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 63-year-old explained that he smiled because he was just being friendly toward a reporter who approached to place a recording device on the podium just as he was looking for somewhere to lay his notes.

But Manfred has gotten flack for countless things throughout his career, the most recent being his desire for rule changes in baseball—a sport where its fans are notoriously against change. Ultimately, changes like a pitch clock or “ghost runners” are meant to speed up one of the slowest games in all of sports.

“Yeah, here’s the problem,” Manfred said. “When you acknowledge there’s something wrong with the game, that turns you into a hater of baseball.”

Regardless of what he says, it will likely be a while before Manfred wins any popularity contests. 

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
FuboTV

YOU MAY LIKE

A blue and white NCAA banner.
College

NCAA Transformation Committee Will Keep Coaching Staff Limits in Place For This Season

Co-chairs Greg Sankey and Julie Cromer talk to Sports Illustrated about the board’s challenges around the transfer portal, Division I membership and scholarships.

By Ross Dellenger
Wizards guard Ish Smith (4) drives to the basket past a Cavaliers defender.
NBA

Report: Ish Smith to Join 13th Team After Wiz, Nuggets Trade

The veteran point guard has redefined what it means to be a journeyman.

By Zach Koons
USWNT celebrates Kelly O’Hara goal against Colombia.
Soccer

USWNT Beats Colombia In Final Tuneup for WWC, Olympic Qualifying

An own goal and a strike from Kelley O’Hara after a lightning delay gave the U.S. a comfortable 2-0 victory.

By Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard
NBA

Report: Blazers Set to Offer Lillard Massive Two-Year Deal

The 31-year-old is still at the center of Portland’s plans.

By Dan Lyons
Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) looks on during the third period of a game against the Lightning.
NHL

Report: Panthers’ Duclair Suffered Offseason Achilles Injury

While his exact return timeline remains unclear, the All-Star forward is expected to miss significant time.

By Zach Koons
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts after defeating the Bengals during Super Bowl LVI.
Extra Mustard

Odell Beckham Jr. Commissioned Eye-Opening Painting of Himself

The big piece of art illustrates how difficult his time with the Browns was.

By Joseph Salvador
AC-Milan-Serie-A-Title-Playoff
Soccer

Playoff to Decide Serie A Title in Event of First-Place Tie

Previously, the head-to-head record had been used as the first tiebreaker between teams finishing on the same number of points.

By Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman walks to the field for the presentation of his World Series championship ring, before the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Atlanta.
Play
MLB

Freddie Freeman’s Love for Atlanta Shouldn’t Alienate Los Angeles

He is an emotional guy who cares deeply about his organization. Isn’t that what fans want from a star player?

By Will Laws