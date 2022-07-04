Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Jacob deGrom Strikes Out Five in Class A Rehab Start

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in a game at last, Jacob deGrom was sharp.

The New York Mets ace struck out five of the six batters he faced and threw 18 of 24 pitches for strikes Sunday night in his first minor league rehabilitation start for Class A St. Lucie.

The only hiccup for deGrom against the Jupiter Hammerheads in Port St. Lucie, Florida, came when he hit a batter with a pitch.

As deGrom warmed up in the bullpen before the game, more than a dozen of the young St. Lucie players gathered behind him to watch his regimen.

It was the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner also missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow — he hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 7, 2021.

As he builds up arm strength and stamina, the 34-year-old right-hander will need several minor league rehab outings before he’s ready to rejoin New York’s rotation.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

General manager Billy Eppler likened the process to a typical spring training progression, and manager Buck Showalter said deGrom won’t return until he’s stretched out enough that he could pitch five innings or more.

So the likelihood is deGrom won’t be back in the big leagues until at least late July, after the All-Star break.

Fellow ace Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.54 ERA) is scheduled to return from a strained left oblique muscle and start for the Mets on Tuesday night at Cincinnati. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, got hurt May 18 against St. Louis and recently made two rehab starts for Double-A Binghamton.

New York leads the NL East by 3 1/2 games over defending World Series champion Atlanta.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Mets coverage, go to Inside The Mets.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

dCOVballsacksports_H
NBA

The Rise and Rebirth of the Most Notorious Fake News Outlet in Sports

Ballsack Sports never pretended to be real. (Look at the name!) That hasn’t stopped fans—and media outlets—from treating its posts as gospel.

By Ben Pickman
Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona.
NFL

Navy Grad/NFL Player: Football No Longer Mimics War

Maintaining the fallacy that football compares to war misrepresents today’s game and can minimize the commitment of the members of our armed services.

By Joe Cardona
Matt Wisler closes down game against Rangers
MLB

The Science Behind the Rise of the Slider

Increasing usage of MLB’s most popular breaking ball has revitalized the pitching careers of stars and journeymen alike—and made life much harder on hitters.

By Tom Verducci
Jul 3, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays have a moment of silence for the passing of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski (53) daughter Julia Budzinski before playing the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Blue Jays’ First Base Coach Steps Away From Team After Daughter’s Death

Mark Budzinski’s eldest daughter Julia died on Saturday, the team announced.

By Jelani Scott
Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket during the third quarter of a playoff game against the Suns.
NBA

NBA Free Agency Tracker 2022: Latest Deals, Trades and News

Stay up to date with the latest moves from around The Association.

By Zach Koons
mike trout
MLB

Angels Tie MLB Record for Strikeouts in a Game

Houston completed its three-game sweep of the Angels, who struggled to even put the ball in play on Sunday en route to making a dubious bit of history.

By Nick Selbe
nick kyrgios
Tennis

Kyrgios, Tsitsipas Handed Fines After Heated Third-Round Match

Things got contentious between the two during Saturday’s match, with Tsitsipas calling Kyrgios a “bully” with a “very evil side.”

By Nick Selbe
imago1012959794h (1)
Formula1

Alex Albon Provides Medical Update Following British GP Crash

The Williams driver was transported to the hospital for “precautionary checks” following Sunday’s incident.

By Jelani Scott