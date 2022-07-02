New York Mets manager Buck Showalter sets major career milestone.

A major milestone.

Following the Mets' 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night, it was revealed that the team's latest victory was manager Buck Showalter's 1,599th win of his career.

This win total ties late Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda for 22nd all-time among managers in baseball history.

"You feel like you're taking something that somebody else is doing, which is the players. I think I've had a lot of good players and a lot of opportunities," Showalter said of this milestone.

"I wish i've had as many last team standings as Tommy has had," Showalter joked in reference to Lasorda's two World Series Championships as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers (1981, 1988).

As of this date, Showalter has a good shot at the Hall of Fame when he eventually decides to retire down the road. He even has more Manager of the Year Awards (three) than Lasorda. But Showalter, as he alluded to, does not have a World Series ring and has never managed in a World Series game. This is something he hopes will change with the Mets, who are coincidentally tied with the Dodgers for most wins in the National League with 48.

