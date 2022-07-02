Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was forced to leave the first game of a Saturday doubleheader against the Rays after he was hit in the right foot by a line drive off of the bat of Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco.

With the bases loaded in the top of the third inning, Franco drilled a liner, which had an exit velocity of 100 miles per hour, back in the direction of the mound. The ball struck Gausman near his ankle and bounced back toward catcher Gabriel Moreno, who retired Franco at first base.

After the ball hit Gausman, he came off the mound and tried to make the play. However, he stumbled and fell face down, remaining on the ground until a trainer came out of the dugout to attend to him.

Gausman was eventually helped to his feet and off the field, while the Toronto home crowd gave him a standing ovation.

After leaving the game, the Blue Jays announced some positive news about Gausman’s injury. The team revealed that he had been diagnosed with a right ankle contusion and X-rays came back negative.

Watch the MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Gausman, who signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Blue Jays last offseason after being named an All-Star in 2021, came into Saturday’s start with a 6–6 record and a 2.93 ERA. He allowed four hits in two scoreless innings before departing, walking one batter and striking out three.

Right-handed reliever Casey Lawrence replaced Gausman on the mound in the third inning with Toronto leading 1–0.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Toronto Blue Jays coverage, go to Inside The Blue Jays.