Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman Leaves Game After Being Hit by Line Drive

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was forced to leave the first game of a Saturday doubleheader against the Rays after he was hit in the right foot by a line drive off of the bat of Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco.

With the bases loaded in the top of the third inning, Franco drilled a liner, which had an exit velocity of 100 miles per hour, back in the direction of the mound. The ball struck Gausman near his ankle and bounced back toward catcher Gabriel Moreno, who retired Franco at first base. 

After the ball hit Gausman, he came off the mound and tried to make the play. However, he stumbled and fell face down, remaining on the ground until a trainer came out of the dugout to attend to him. 

Gausman was eventually helped to his feet and off the field, while the Toronto home crowd gave him a standing ovation.

After leaving the game, the Blue Jays announced some positive news about Gausman’s injury. The team revealed that he had been diagnosed with a right ankle contusion and X-rays came back negative.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Gausman, who signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Blue Jays last offseason after being named an All-Star in 2021, came into Saturday’s start with a 6–6 record and a 2.93 ERA. He allowed four hits in two scoreless innings before departing, walking one batter and striking out three.

Right-handed reliever Casey Lawrence replaced Gausman on the mound in the third inning with Toronto leading 1–0.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Toronto Blue Jays coverage, go to Inside The Blue Jays. 

Breaking
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays

YOU MAY LIKE

rece-davis
Play
Extra Mustard

College GameDay’s Rece Davis Names His Three Favorite Campuses

Davis believes there is something special about three schools in the South.

By Wilton Jackson
The 2019 coaching carousel in college football is in full swing, headlined by Arkansas.
Play
College Football

TJ Metcalf, Cousin of DK Metcalf, Announces SEC Commitment

The safety is headed to play for Sam Pittman at Arkansas.

By Wilton Jackson
Poland’s Iga Swiatek prepares to play a shot during her third round match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Swiatek’s 37-Match Win Streak Ends in Shocking Loss at Wimbledon

France’s Alize Cornet pulled off the stunning upset in the third round of the grass court Grand Slam.

By Associated Press
Brett Favre
Play
NFL

Favre Predicts How Davante Adams Will Play Without Rodgers

The Hall of Fame quarterback believes the wideout will see a drop in his production next season.

By Wilton Jackson
Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United.
Soccer

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Wants to Leave Manchester United

The superstar reportedly wants to play in the Champions League and “fight for trophies.”

By Dan Lyons
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) looks on and smiles in the second quarter of a game against the Bucks.
NBA

Cavs Sign Darius Garland to Franchise-Record Extension

Cleveland now has its young All-Star locked down for at least five more years.

By Zach Koons
Philip Rivers claps while with the Chargers.
Play
NFL

Rivers Says Senior Bowl Convinced Chargers to Make Manning Trade

The former NFL quarterback said playing in the All-Star game was the reason he ended up playing for the Chargers.

By Wilton Jackson
Former Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tries to keep Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) from shooting the ball.
Play
Extra Mustard

Old Anthony Edwards Quote Going Viral After Gobert Trade

Looks like the new teammates will have some things to hash out in the coming months.

By Zach Koons