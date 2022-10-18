Yankees’ Aaron Hicks Leaves Game 5 After Collision With Teammate

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks left Game 5 of the ALDS vs. the Guardians in tears after colliding with shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera on a shallow fly ball in the third inning. The ball landed fair, resulting in a Steven Kwan single, while Hicks needed to be helped off the field.

With Hicks coming in for the ball, and Cabrera running out, it appeared as if Cabrera’s leg collided with Hicks’s left knee. Hicks tried to walk it off, but couldn’t get to the point where he could stay in the game.

Utility infielder Marwin González replaced Hicks in left field, while Cleveland was able to score a run in the inning thanks to the play.

The Yankees announced that Hicks left the game with a left knee injury and he will get an MRI later in the day.

Hicks has had a difficult season in New York, recording just a .216 batting average and eight home runs in 130 games played. He lost his job in the second half of the season, as the Yankees traded for Andrew Benintendi and Harrison Bader at the deadline, while rookie Cabrera shined defensively in the outfield.

However, after not playing in the first three games of the series vs. Cleveland, Hicks started the last two due to Cabrera shifting to shortstop with Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s struggles at the position.

