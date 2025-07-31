Aaron Boone Reveals Yankees' Bullpen Plans After Multiple Trades for Relievers
The New York Yankees made some big acquisitions at the trade deadline, addressing arguably their biggest area of concern by acquiring three relief pitchers on Thursday.
In separate deals, the Yankees landed David Bednar from the Pirates, Jake Bird from the Rockies and Camilo Doval from the Giants. Their bullpen has struggled in July, and they went out and acquired three capable late-innings options for the team as they look to find stability from their relief pitchers.
Aaron Boone spoke to reporters after Thursday's game against the Rays, and he indicated that despite the influx of relief pitchers, it would still be Devin Williams serving as New York's closer. Boone said the Yankees are aiming to have their new acquisitions "fit in around" Williams as he navigates the closer role, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
It's certainly an interesting decision from the team. Williams has struggled this season, logging a 5.01 ERA with 17 saves and two blown saves. He's surrendered 23 runs in 43 1/3 innings for New York, already having surrendered far more runs than he's ever allowed in a single season in his career. Bednar also has 17 saves and has been much more effective with a 2.37 ERA, while Doval has 15 saves and a 3.09 ERA.
Still, it seems the Yankees intend to roll with Williams as their closer, at least for the time being, and perhaps he'll benefit from having some better arms handling the late innings ahead of him.