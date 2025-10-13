Padres Manager Mike Shildt Announces Retirement Following Early Playoff Exit
The Padres bowed out of MLB postseason play in disappointing and early fashion yet again, losing a three-game wild card series to the Cubs. Now big change is coming to the club.
On Monday, San Diego skipper Mike Shildt announced his retirement. Shildt, 57, helmed the Padres over the last two seasons and led the team to a 183-141 record over two seasons to pair with two postseason appearances. Last year the Padres bowed out in the NLDS to the eventual champion Dodgers.
Shildt spent many seasons as a coach and manager in the minor leagues before joining the big leagues in 2017. He succeeded Mike Matheny as the Cardinals manager in 2018 as his first MLB managerial gig; Shildt joined San Diego in 2022 before he took over the managing job in 2024.
In an email to the San Diego Union-Tribute, Shildt said the grind of the long baseball season has taken a "severe" toll on him.
"It is with a full but heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from managing the San Diego Padres," Shildt wrote. "It is a decision that I thought about during the season and became at peace with over the last 10 days. I gave every fiber of my being to help achieve Peter Seidler's vision of bringin a World Series Championship to San Diego. We fell short of the ultimate goal but I am proud of what the players, staff and organization were able to accomplish the last two seasons.
"The grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally. While it has always been about serving others, it's time I take care of myself and exit on my terms. I am extremely appreciate to the Padres, Peter Seidler, the Seidler family, Erik Greupner, AJ Preller and staff for the trust and confidence to lead this team. I'm confident I left things in a better place. However, I am most grateful for our players. San Diego is rightfully proud of the Padres players. It is a group that conducts themselves with class, is dedicated to each other and the common goal of winning a World Series. I love our players and will miss them dearly!!
"After 34 years of dedicating myself to the rigors of coaching and managing, I can with great enjoymnet look back upon achievin gmy two primary goals: To help players get the most out of their God given ability and become better men. Also, to win games. I move forward with a smile on my face, contentment in my soul and genuine excitement for what God has next.
"To the Friar Faithful, thanks for all the support and keep rocking Petco Park. It's the best home field advantage in Major League Baseball. The team is on its way to that World Series Championship you so deserve."
The Padres will now look for another manager to take advantage of a talented roster. It makes for one of the more appealing open gigs in MLB with the offseason about a month away. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Mason Miller make up a great core, if anything, but the Padres have been disappointing in the playoffs for two straight years. The new manager's first priority will be to ensure that doesn't happen again.
The end of an era in San Diego. A new one will begin later this year as the Padres' hunt for Shildt's successor begins.