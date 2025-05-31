Alex Cora Had Classy Reason for Making Marcelo Mayer Wait for Formal Team Introduction
The Boston Red Sox hope Marcelo Mayer will be part of the team's future core for a long time and fans got their first glimpse of the young prospect at the big-league level over the last week. Mayer was called up after Alex Bregman hit the IL with a quad injury and made his debut on May 24. He has looked every bit the part of a 22-year-old call-up, with flashes of greatness mixed in during a clear adjustment period.
However, the Red Sox had not formally welcomed Mayer to the club in the way tradition demands. On Saturday, it was revealed manager Alex Cora had a classy reason for that.
Speaking to media after Boston beat the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, Cora told reporters the team was "finally" able to celebrate Mayer's call-up, which he had pushed back because he wanted it to come after a win. Unfortunately for Mayer, the Red Sox lost five straight games after his call-up, so it took a while.
As noted by MassLive's Chris Cotillo, the franchise celebrates MLB debuts with postgame speeches and a beer shower. Mayer didn't get to enjoy that until a full week after his call-up.
"Finally, we were able to celebrate him," Cora said, per Cotillo. "He was 0-and-5. We usually celebrate right away but he’s a big leaguer, he’s a big leaguer of what we’re trying to accomplish and we’re very happy that finally, he was able to celebrate today."
Cora also touched on why it was so important to have that sort of recognition.
"We let him know nobody can take this away from him," the manager explained. "He’s a big leaguer. Regardless of what happens. Obviously, we’re not gonna send him down tomorrow but if he got sent down tomorrow and he doesn’t play in the big leagues the rest of his career, he’s a big leaguer. We appreciate that and we take that very seriously."
Mayer is surely glad to help earn his first win in the majors and is now, officially, a member of the club.