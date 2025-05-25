Marcelo Mayer Made It to Fenway Park for Big League Debut After Losing His Car Keys
It's happened to everyone. You're rushing out the door, already late for your destination, when you realize a critical part of your departure is missing—your car keys have vanished. Now imagine that happened on the way to your big league debut, like it did for Marcelo Mayer on Saturday, when the prized Boston Red Sox prospect was called up for his MLB debut before the night game in the team's doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.
The franchise's top infield prospect was thrilled when he learned he'd need to head from Triple A Worchester to make it to Fenway Park to play for the big league club that night. Except the trip he'd waited his whole baseball career to make was delayed because he couldn't locate his car keys.
"I lost them about three weeks ago and never cared to look for them until I needed to,” Mayer said Saturday via MLB.com's Maureen Mullen. Mayer eventually made it to Fenway and started at third base for the Red Sox during Saturday's doubleheader finale. He needed to hitch a ride from a Worcester clubhouse attendant, according to Mullen.
The 22-year-old Mayer was called up after star third baseman Alex Bregman suffered a quad injury Friday. On Saturday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora called Bregman's injury "significant"—he was later added to the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain, bringing the need for infield help in Boston.
Boston selected Mayer with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif. Through 43 games in Triple A this year, he slashed .271/.347/.471 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs.