Angels GM Says Free Agent Signing Chose Halos Over 'Other Options'
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian added a trio of free agents that are Southern California natives, one of them being Kevin Newman. Although the infielder had other options to choose from, Newman chose to join the Halos.
After a strong season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Newman hoped to play on the west coast again. His geographical preference is what led to the Angels signing Newman to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with an option for 2026.
“He wanted to be here,” Minasian told Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “He was drawn to Southern California. Kevin was somebody that was really wanting to be here, and he did have other options but chose us, and we're excited about that.”
Newman was born in Poway and attended Poway High School, 75 miles away from Anaheim. Playing for the Angels means the infielder returns to the state he grew up in.
“This is a great place to be,” Minasian said. “There's a lot of players that would love to be here. And that says a lot about the area in Southern California and how beautiful it is. Says a lot about our fan base. And opposing players love playing here. It says a lot about just the organization as a whole.”
Other free agent additions, also Southern California natives, echoed Minsaian's theory about the desire to play in the area. Catcher Travis d'Arnaud was born in Long Beach and now returns to the area with his wife and three children.
“For me, family is the most important thing,” d’Arnaud said. “Not having to pull the kids out of school, and possibly not seeing them until August, was a huge decision for me and one of the reasons I wanted to stay local. And then also for them to be able to grow up [closer to family]. That was a huge factor for me. And I’ve seen the Angels win a world championship in 2002 and know how much the Angels have an impact on the culture of baseball, especially in Orange County.”
Right-hander Kyle Hendricks also shared how he was drawn back to Southern California.
“There were just so many positives that drew me back,” Hendricks said. “It’s cool to be able to come back to my hometown. I grew up about 30 minutes from Angel Stadium and being in Arizona, having Spring Training here with the Angels, also means a lot. There are so many things from top to bottom, the people, I can talk about, but just there were so many positives when you went down the list.”