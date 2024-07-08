Advice From a Former Angel Turned Around Brandon Marsh's Career
The Angels can't be entirely disappointed with the Anaheim tenure of Brandon Marsh. Although he wouldn't truly fulfill his potential until he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, he was able to fetch the Angels' catcher of the future — Logan O'Hoppe — in a 1-for-1 trade in Aug. 2022.
To hear Marsh tell it in hindsight, his career might not be what it is today without some advice along the way from a famous former Angel: Shohei Ohtani.
It isn't always the case that non-native English speakers will cross the language barrier to offer actionable advice to teammates. In the case of Marsh, Ohtani's mentorship helped — perhaps with an assist from an interpreter and some limited Japanese on his own part.
Via Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Marsh picks up the story from here:
“Shohei was definitely a dude that I looked up to, not just for his ability, but for the guy he was to me, the bigger brother he was to me,” Marsh told Coffey. “Taking me in and trying to help me be the best person I can for the team. He’s a special, special player. A generational-type player.”
Marsh played 163 games over two years for the Angels (2021-22) and apparently that was enough for Ohtani to leave an impression.
"[In 2021], he came up to me and told me to just swing harder,” Marsh said of Ohtani, via the Inquirer. “He basically said my backside wasn’t driving as hard as it should have been. He said [to] attack the ball harder and let the body work.
“It helped me get to heaters at the top of the zone. Even if it’s just fouling them off to get to another pitch, instead of swinging through it. It just made me a little more aggressive to the ball, and I think it gave me a little bit more confidence. Just because I was going about it so aggressively.”
Marsh slashed .239/.299/.354 with the Angels and is slashing .275/.355/.443 through 243 games in Philadelphia. A high school standout in Georgia, Marsh was drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft by former Angels GM Billy Eppler.