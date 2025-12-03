Angels Lose Free Agent Infielder to Cubs

Scott Kingery, who returned to the major leagues with the Angels in 2025 after a three-year absence, signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs for the 2026 season. The contract includes an invitation to the Cubs' spring training camp.

Kingery, 31, batted .148 (4-for-27) with 11 strikeouts in three separate big league stints last season.

The Angels originally acquired Kingery in a cash trade with the Philadelphia Phillies in November 2024, and auditioned him for a major league infield role in spring training.

Kingery quickly showed the Angels the versatility that allowed him to persist for 10 seasons in the Phillies' organization — and the bat that earned him a ticket out of town.

Kingery saw action at five different positions as well as designated hitter in Cactus League play last spring, and batted .138 (4-for-29) with 11 strikeouts. The Angels designated him for assignment on March 17 and outrighted him to Triple-A Salt Lake five days later.

Kingery fared better as a hitter in the minors than the majors. He appeared in 59 games with the Bees and slashed .228/.284/.402. He saw time at five different positions (primarily shortstop).

But Kingery's declining bat speed (69.7 mph, well below league average) gave the Angels little reason to expect better things from him in 2026.

The 48th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Kingery had yet to play in the major leagues when he signed a six-year, $24 million contract extension with the Phillies in March 2018.

At the time, Kingery was the No. 2 prospect in the organization and No. 35 in all of MLB according to MLB Pipeline.

From 2018-19, Kingery justified his roster spot as a versatile fielder with potential to hit for power and steal bases. In 126 games for the Phillies in 2019, he slashed .258/.315/.474 with 19 home runs and 15 stolen bases.

But Kingery slashed .159/.228/.283 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. By spring training of the following year, he was ticketed for the minors and would play only 16 more games in a Phillies uniform — playing out his contract at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The Angels offered Kingery a change of scenery, and the ability to lead the Bees' younger players by example. But it was little surprise when Kingery elected free agency at the end of the 2025 season and was not offered a contract to return.

Now he'll get a chance at another fresh start, this time with another original National League franchise with hopes of contending in 2026.

