Angels Could Be Dark Horse in Sweepstakes for Free Agent Pitcher: Report
The Angels have been the surprise winner in many free agent sweepstakes during Arte Moreno's tenure as owner. Many of those signings have underwhelmed (Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon) but all contain an undeniable through-line: Moreno's zest for spicy offseason signings.
Could Corbin Burnes be the Angels' next big free-agent target?
The Angels' need for pitching is undeniable. Their 4.87 ERA as a team is 14th in the American League; only the 31-100 Chicago White Sox have a higher ERA as a team (5.22).
Remarkably, Angels starters have lost more games (60) than the White Sox's starters (59). Other than left-hander Tyler Anderson and right-hander Jose Soriano, there have been few bright spots.
In a conversation with Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, general manager Perry Minasian noted that he can't replace his entire rotation from outside the organization in one off-season. But, Minasian noted, "We’re going to look at everything. It’s obviously an area we need to improve.”
Enter Burnes. FanSided recently speculated the Angels could be a "dark horse" candidate for the pitcher.
A seven-year major league veteran, Burnes was among the biggest names to change teams last winter, going from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles in a December trade.
Burnes is a four-time All-Star whose career peaked with a National League Cy Young Award in 2021. He led the NL in ERA in 2021 and strikeouts in 2022, and has been the most durable starter this year for an Orioles team in the thick of the American League East race.
Burnes, 29, is 12-6 with a 3.28 ERA this season. His 159.1 innings are tied for sixth in MLB; his 26 starts are one off the MLB lead. In July, Burnes started the All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas for the American League.
Regardless of the contract he'll fetch, it'll represent a significant raise from the $15.637 million he's making this season, his last season of arbitration eligibility.
The Angels' $169.8 million Opening Day payroll is 13th-highest in baseball, and lower than it's been in any of the past four seasons. Moreno would have plenty of money to spend on Burnes (and others) before incurring a competitive balance tax. MLB will tax teams on player payroll spent above $241 million next season.
The Angels were not alone among teams whose contracts with Diamond Sports Group (the parent company of Bally Sports West) faced turmoil when the broadcaster declared bankruptcy. The financial fallout is still playing out in court, with Diamond recently reaching agreements with the NBA and NHL.
It's unclear how the bankruptcy proceedings would affect the Angels' 2025 payroll — and their ability to sign Burnes and others.