Angels' Davis Daniel Used Triple-A Start to Fuel Strong Outing Against Colorado
Despite a strong outing from starting pitcher Davis Daniel, the Angels dropped Wednesday's game to the Colorado Rockies by a score of 2-1. Daniel went five innings for the Halos, allowing only one run on five hits.
He also struck out five batters along the way. It was his first start at the big league level since July 8, when he got lit up by the Texas Rangers for seven runs over 3.2 innings of work.
His first outing this year gave the Angels hope as he went eight innings without allowing a run against the Detroit Tigers. But his next two starts caused the team to send him back to the minor leagues.
In his last start at Triple-A before Wednesday, Daniel only allowed one run over seven innings, with nine strikeouts. It was enough for the team to give him another chance at the big league level and he made the most of it, at least so far.
Daniel spoke after the game against the Rockies and revealed that he used his last start in Triple-A to help fuel his outing. He wanted to show more consistency this time around and at least gave the team a chance to win.
“Just trying to build off the last one there and continue to work from ahead,” Daniel said. “I think it was kind of the same thing today. Just continue to try and get strike one and be on the attack and come in with the heater. I felt like the slider was a little more consistent tonight. I think the combination of pitching in with the heater and throwing some sliders off (the plate), it opened up a lot for me.”
Angels manager Ron Washinton was complimentary of Daniel following the performance. He praised the right-hander for landing his pitches throughout the game.
“He stayed off the middle of plate for one,” Washington said. “He was able to land his offspeed pitches, and he moved the fastball around. He just didn’t throw a fastball down the middle of the plate. Once he had that little hiccup in the first inning, he settled in pretty good.”
If the 27-year-old can maintain his consistency this time around, he will likely stay up with the bug league club for the remainder of the season. The Angels can use the extra arm in the starting rotation and it gives them a long look at what Daniel could be for the team moving forward.