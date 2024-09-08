Angels' First-Round Pick Had Huge Advocate Prior to MLB Draft: Ben Joyce
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce endorsed the Angels' selection of 2024 first-round pick Christian Moore. Joyce and Moore were teammates at Tennessee, giving Joyce a close look at the talented second baseman as he developed into a top-10 pick.
Moore was phenomenal during his final season at Tennessee, hitting .375 with 111 hits, 83 runs, 34 home runs, and 74 RBIs over 72 games. Moore set Tennessee's single-season home run record while leading the team to their first College World Series in program history.
Joyce recommended any former Tennessee player for the Angels to draft, including Moore.
“Anytime I got asked about any Tennessee Vol I was like, ‘you’re not going to go wrong there.' It was exciting to see that," Joyce said on the Under the Halos podcast. "I saw him his freshman year. I could just tell he had something different — from the work ethic to the talent he had his freshman year, he was competing in the SEC from Day 1. So I kind of knew it was something special, it was exciting that we drafted him.”
Joyce added: "We’ve talked quite a few times, especially right after the draft, what to expect. How I proud I was of him. You see a guy their freshman year and to know that they had it then but continued to work and put it in. I always saw him being a first-round, what he was, I kind of figured that’s where he was headed.”
Since getting drafted No. 8 overall, Moore has already impressed in the Angels' minor leagues. The 21-year-old began his career with the Angels' single-A affiliate, recording six hits, five runs, one home run, and six RBIs in two games. He played so well in Single-A that he was immediately promoted to Double-A, skipping High-A.
Moore appeared in 22 games for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, slashing .302/.355/.512 with 26 hits, 16 runs, five home runs, and 10 RBIs. He has not appeared in a game since Aug. 30, when he suffered a knee injury that has kept him out since.
Prior to the injury, Moore was a top candidate to get called up to the majors before the season end, but he is now unlikely to return this season. His injury will not require surgery.