Angels GM Hints at More Moves Coming After Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Angels are already looking ahead to Opening Day of the 2025 season. Despite the Fall Classic concluding on Wednesday, the Halos commenced the offseason with the Jorge Soler trade and general manager Perry Minasian suggested that the blockbuster deal wasn't the only card he had up his sleeve.
"Moves like those could be coming," Minasian said. "Possibly some free-agent acquisitions too."
Although the Angels general manager was coy, it could be inferred that his concluding comments to his press conference on Thursday signified the Soler trade was just the beginning of the Angels' offseason.
“Hopefully see you again soon," Minasian said.
And thus, Angels fans should be prepared for a roller coaster offseason as the franchise prepares to rebuild and bolster the roster.
Of course, with the Angels being one of the worst teams in the majors for several years, it's hard for fans to grasp that the 2025 season could finally be the year that sparks change.
However, Minasian means business as evidenced by the blockbuster trade which transpired less than 24 hours after the last pitch of the World Series.
Soler is the kind of player a team acquires that is serious about reaching the postseason. Soler hit .241 with 21 home runs and a .780 OPS in 2024 with stints on the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves.
“Obviously, it’s a move we felt like we needed to make sooner than later,” Minasian told Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “From a bat speed standpoint, from an exit velocity standpoint, he definitely impacts the baseball. We were 28th in (slugging percentage). That was an area where we felt like we need to improve.”
Minasian made it clear that current members of the roster will have to earn their spots, there won't be any free handouts. There will also likely be changes made to the pitching staff since there are holes in the rotation as of now.
“We’re definitely going to look at the free-agent market from a rotation standpoint or look at the trade market from a rotation standpoint,” Minasian said. “That’s an area we can improve. We do like some of our internal options. I believe we’re in a better spot since I’ve been here, just with the depth we have and the young talent that’s been added over the last couple years.”
The Soler trade certainly set the tone for the Angels this offseason, but Minasian will have to make more aggressive moves to satisfy fans.