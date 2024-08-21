Angels' Mark Gubicza Was Blown Away by Reception in Kansas City
Monday night was years in the making for Los Angeles Angels broadcaster Mark Gubicza.
With the Angels visiting the Kansas City Royals, he was finally able to receive his jacket for being a member of the Royals’ Hall of Fame. He was inducted back in 2006.
“It was a pretty cool moment,” said Gubicza of his jersey ceremony. “I really appreciated that one. You know, Wayne (Randazzo, his play-by-play partner), it was really cool. After I started walking back up here to come up and do the game with you, every guy on the team was over there. I got a chance to shake hands and give hugs. It was really really fun. It meant so much to hear the guys say ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’
“That was so much fun, that made me feel really really good. I mean, the jacket felt good, but that love from the players there is really, really amazing.”
Gubicza pitched for the Royals from 1984-96. He earned two trips to the All-Star Game during his time in Kansas City before finishing his playing career after the 1997 season with the Angels.
The former pitcher has been a familiar face on Angels' broadcasts for 17 years essentially splitting his entire baseball life between the two organizations.
“Most people now know me as a member of the Angels, and that makes me feel good,” Gubicza added.
Long before Gubicza became affiliate with the Angels, he was winning the 1985 World Series with the Royals.
Monday, the Royals ended up beating the Angels 5-3 thanks to a two-run double off the bat of catcher Salvador Perez in the seventh inning.
“I thought it was a good pitch that he made to the catcher (Perez),” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “I mean, (Perez) has been doing that a long time. I thought (Mederos) got that ball in there and (Perez) got up on it and kept it fair.”
The Angels fought the entire game from down 3-0 to bringing the score to 3-2.
“I liked the fight the whole game,” Washington said. “Lugo is pretty good. It wasn’t like we had an easy way to go out there. But we battled him and at the end we got some runs. But we just couldn’t put him away.”
The loss marked the seventh straight game in which the Angels scored three runs or fewer.