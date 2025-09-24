Angels’ Mike Trout Fulfilled Incredible Dream of Fan Who Caught 400th Home Run
The Los Angeles Angels have enjoyed the powers of superstar Mike Trout for the last 15 years, but on Sept. 20, he added another illustrious feat to his long list of accolades.
The three-time MVP launched the 400th home run of his career on Saturday night, a 485-foot rocket to help the Angels beat the Colorado Rockies, 3-0, and snap an eight-game losing skid.
As customary from a fan who catches a ball that happens to be a significant milestone in a player's career, usually a signed ball, bat, or some game-used gear is offered in exchange for the souvenir. The fan who caught Trout's 400th dinger had a different request: a chance to play catch with one of the greatest ever to pick up a baseball.
More news: Angels Shuffle Roster on Off-Day, Send Down Pitcher
According to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, Trout also gave the family some signed bats, and even a once-in-a-lifetime picture as well.
As happy as Trout was to reach the milestone, especially in a season that he entered at 378 career long balls, he noted that it would have been that much sweeter to have hit the ball in Anaheim, with his family in attendance.
"It's one of the things coming into the season that was on the list," said Trout. "I'm just happy it's over. I'm enjoying it, obviously. It sucks the family wasn't out here, but they watched it on TV. My boys back home, my two sons, and my wife got to see it on TV. My buddies back home and my family back home in Jersey, they can stop texting me to hit the 400th. It means a lot to me."
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Admits He Was 'Humbled' This Season
Trout was at 398 home runs six weeks ago, and hit 399 nine days before his 400th. He spoke on what it was like to be so close to history amid a rough stretch in the batter's box, and how, at the end of the day it was just a testament to his work ethic to finally hit the milestone.
“We’ve grinded this year,” Trout said. “It was to a point where, when I was in the cage, it felt really right, and then when I got out here, just didn’t feel right. Just wasn’t seeing the ball. Obviously, with the chase and the strikeouts, it was really tough for me to go up to the box and not be able to see the ball. Just grinding, grinding, grinding. Finally figured out a little bit of stuff out in the last couple days. It sucks that it’s the end of season. Seven more games left. But I felt pretty good the last few days.”
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.