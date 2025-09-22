Angels' Mike Trout Admits He Was 'Humbled' This Season
Mike Trout hit his 400th career home run on Saturday night, reaching a career milestone during a turbulent season.
The Los Angeles Angels legend has been going through a cold streak before he hit that home run.
Trout went 28 games without a home run recently, enduring six weeks without hitting a home run.
“You get humbled a little bit when you feel like you’re out there and you have so much success, and then you go through rough stretches,” Trout told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
“So that’s what I’ve been going through, battling with stuff. It’s good to finally get done this and get this milestone, because it’s definitely one of the things that was on my list coming in.”
More news: Angels Coach Hopes to Be MLB Manager One Day
Trout went through a ton of work to get right at the plate again. He cited tons of hours in batting cages, though it was not producing results until recently.
“We’ve grinded this year,” Trout added. “It was to a point where, when I was in the cage, it felt really right, and then when I got out here, just didn’t feel right.
"Just wasn’t seeing the ball. Obviously, with the chase and the strikeouts, it was really tough for me to go up to the box and not be able to see the ball. Just grinding, grinding, grinding. Finally figured out a little bit of stuff out in the last couple days. It sucks that it’s the end of season. Seven more games left. But I felt pretty good the last few days.”
More news: Angels' Struggling Rising Star Already Looking Ahead to Next Year
On the season, he is hitting .229/.358/.414 this season with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs, good for 1.0 bWAR. His OPS+ sits at 114.
It is far from his usual level, but still good enough considering his age, 33, and the injuries he has battled over the past couple of seasons.
The outfielder battled a knee issue during the season, but he has racked up the most games played since 2019, with 124 different appearances for Los Angeles.
Trout has lined up in the designated hitter spot rather than at right field, where he started the season, in an effort to keep him healthy.
So far, the results have been promising, but given Trout's competitiveness, he will likely try to work his way to the outfield next season.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.