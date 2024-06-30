Angels’ Mike Trout Puts a Timetable on His Return
Mike Trout said confidently on Saturday that he expects to be on the field at the very least by this time next month, according to Doug Padilla of the Orange County Register.
The three-time American League Most Valuable Player for the Los Angeles Angels has not played in a game since April 29 and underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on May 3 with a general return estimate of three months.
Trout did his best to avoid answering specific timetable questions but when asked if he would be back in July, he didn't hesitate.
“Oh yeah for sure, I’m going to be back by then,” Trout said.
The Angels superstar center fielder has struggled to stay healthy for an entire season in recent years. He has played at least 100 games once since 2020 and he won’t hit that mark this season either. If he wanted to play in at least 100 games, he would have to be back by July 10 and he wouldn't be allowed to miss a game the rest of the season.
“I feel really good ramping this up and I’m happy where I’m at right now,” said Trout, who was leading baseball with 10 home runs during the first month of the season. “It’s been a relief to feel nothing (in the knee), really.
“I get soreness here and there. If I overdo it, I get a little sore, but it’s nothing to worry about.”