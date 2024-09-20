Angels News: Manager Calls Out Pitcher Who ‘Just Gave In’ Against MLB's Worst Team
As things stand, Angels left-hander Reid Detmers is scheduled to start Saturday against the Houston Astros. And his marching orders are fairly clear.
Angels manager Ron Washington effectively made them public after Detmers' most recent start Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he called out the 25-year-old for "giving in" to his struggles.
“Tonight it looked like he was fighting himself,” Washington told reporters, including Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group. “You can see the body language out there. He didn’t have the feel for the things he wanted to do. And when it didn’t happen, he didn’t stay focused and try to make it happen. Looked like he just gave in to it. That’s the type of thing that he’s got to fight. We all know what his ability is, but the mental side of it is where he has to fight.”
The start was a step back after Detmers took definitive steps forward in his previous two starts. Detmers was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake with a 6.14 earned-run average in June. The time off seemed to benefit him.
Detmers faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in his return and limited one of baseball's most talented lineups to three hits, two runs, and two walks in six innings. Detmers struck out 10 in the Angels' loss Sept. 3.
Picking up right where he left off, Detmers allowed two runs in six innings in his next start Sept. 9 in Minnesota. Detmers allowed five hits, two walks and struck out eight in the Angels' 6-2 win.
Adding to the the indignity of his last outing, the loss came at the hands of the Chicago White Sox, who are on pace to set a modern record for losses in a single season. The Sox are 36-117 going into their weekend series in San Diego.
His problem?
“If you leave it over the plate, they’re gonna hit home runs," Detmers said, via Fletcher. "So you can’t leave pitches down the middle. Obviously, the pitches I had on the corners, they were fouling them off. Just trying to get a little too cute with it, leaving them over the plate.
The ability to adjust midgame when his command or stuff is off is a common trait of the game's best pitchers. Call it another teachable moment for Detmers in a season full of them.
The Angels figure to give Detmers the ball twice more before the 2024 season ends, giving Detmers time to end the season strong and position himself well to earn a spot in the 2025 rotation.