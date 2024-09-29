Angels News: Worse Record Comes With Obvious Incentive
It didn't seem like the 2024 MLB season could get any worse for the Los Angeles Angels until they clinched the worst record in franchise history. The Angels went into their final seven games of the season needing to go 4-3 to avoid putting together the worst season in team history.
Winning four of seven games would never be a guarantee for this Angels team, but the Angels had a chance to pull it off since three of their final seven games came against the Chicago White Sox, the worst team in MLB.
The Angels got off to a positive start, winning their first of the seven games during their series finale against the Houston Astros. The Angels rallied to earn a 9-8 win, which meant the Angels would officially avoid an 100-loss season.
Los Angeles was unable to continue their momentum against the White Sox. In what should have been their easiest opportunity to get multiple wins, the Angels got swept by the White Sox. The White Sox even shut out the Angels 7-0 in the final game of the series, summing up the overall disappointment this season has brought.
Following their series versus the White Sox, the Angels began their final series of the season with a 5-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.
There is one main benefit to the Angels' woes though — their draft positioning. The Angels currently hold the fourth-worst record in MLB, only behind the White Sox (39-120), Miami Marlins (59-100), and Colorado Rockies (61-98). If the Angels finish with the fourth-worst record, they will have an 18 percent chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. If they surpass the Rockies for the third-worst record, those odds will improve to 22 percent, via Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register.
The White Sox cannot pick higher than No. 10 in the 2025 MLB Draft, giving the Angels an even better chance to get that top pick. Even if the Angels don't finish with the top pick, they will still end up with a high pick in the draft.
Of course, a high pick will only matter if the Angels make a strong pick. The Angels have appeared to take great players with their recent high picks in Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Christian Moore, but still have a long way to go before their team is transformed into a winner.